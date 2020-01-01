Man Critically Wounded in Monsey Attack Still Unconscious; Family Says Knife ‘Penetrated His Skull’ Directly Into Brain

The family of Josef Neumann — the 71-year-old man who was critically wounded in Saturday night’s stabbing incident at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey, New York — said on Tuesday he might never regain consciousness.

“Our father Mr. Josef Neumann was severely stabbed multiple times during the mass attack Saturday night,” the statement said. “The knife penetrated his skull directly into the brain. He also suffered three cuts to the head, one cut to the neck, and his right arm has been shattered.”

“Our father’s status is so dire that no surgery has yet been performed on the right arm,” it continued. “Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain; leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life.”

“Our father has seven children, many grandchildren, a great grandchild, and brothers and sisters,” the statement noted. “We thank all of those who have contacted us for prayers and support. Please continue to pray for Yehosef Ben Perel. (Yeohosef is our father’s Hebrew name. Ben means son, and Perel was the name of our grand mother OBM.)”

The statement concluded, “We urge fellow Jews across the United States and around the globe to please share on social media their own experiences with anti-Semitism and add the hashtag #MeJew. We shall not let this terrible hate-driven attack be forgotten, and let us all work to eradicate all sorts of hate.”

STATEMENT BY THE FAMILY OF JOSEF NEUMANN with details about their beloved father following the #Monsey stabbing attack, and with a call to Jews around the world to share their experiences with anti-Semitism and adding the tag #MeJew.https://t.co/7B5p5qfNE4 pic.twitter.com/nr4y3lTLwO — OJPAC (@OJPAC) January 1, 2020

Neumann suffered the most serious injuries among the five people who were injured in the assault. The other four are no longer hospitalized.

The suspected assailant, 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, was arrested in Manhattan several hours after the attack.

He was arraigned on Sunday in a state court in Ramapo on five counts of attempted murder. A day later, federal prosecutors filed hate crimes charges against him.