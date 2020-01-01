Wednesday, January 1st | 4 Tevet 5780

Polish Children Wear German Nazi Uniforms, Reenact Auschwitz Gassing in School Show

January 1, 2020 12:38 pm
0

Polish Children Wear German Nazi Uniforms, Reenact Auschwitz Gassing in School Show

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Children in Poland reenacting the gassing of prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp during a school performance. Photo: Screenshot.

Students at a primary school in Labunie, Poland, recently staged an Auschwitz-themed performance in which some schoolchildren wore Nazi uniforms, while others re-enacted the gassing of prisoners at the German-run concentration camp during World War II, i24 News reported on Wednesday.

The show — organized under the supervision of teachers — was intended to commemorate the thousands of Polish children deported and killed under Nazi occupation in the World War II-era.

It is unclear when the reenactment took place since i24 News said it happened “several days ago,” though a video of the performance was shared on social media around three weeks ago.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum condemned the Labunie performance, saying on Twitter, “The idea of dressing up students this age in SS uniforms and staging death scenes with them is simply bad. Adults who organized this lack [the] elementary sensitivity needed to educate children with such a tragic and challenging history.”

A portion of the show was recorded and posted on Facebook:

