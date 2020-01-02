Amid Surge of Antisemitic Violence, New York Congress Members Highlight Increased Federal Security Funding for Religious Institutions

Amid a surge in antisemitic violence in the US, a group of New York congressional representatives highlighted on Thursday a recently-approved boost of federal security funding for religious institutions.

The lawmakers — Representatives Max Rose, Jerrold Nadler, Yvette Clarke, Eliot Engel, Hakeem Jeffries, Carolyn Maloney, Nita Lowey, Gregory Meeks, Grace Meng and Nydia Velázquez — said in a joint statement, “We have all been horrified by the antisemitic attacks over the past few weeks and the rising trend of terrorist attacks on houses of worship. This cannot continue, because everyone should be able to worship and pray in peace. That’s why we fought to increase critical funding for the Nonprofit Grant Security Program by 50 percent to help protect and secure these institutions.”

“Additionally,” they noted, “in the coming months our offices will be working with organizations throughout New York City and the entire metropolitan area to ensure those in the community have all the federal grant funding, resources and tools they need at their fingertips. Because we all must work together to not only educate and eradicate hate, but to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure safety and security in our communities.”