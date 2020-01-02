Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Full Support’ for US Amid Heightened Iran Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with the US on Thursday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the storming of the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week by a pro-Iran mob.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence and vowed to hold the Tehran regime responsible.

“We know that our region is stormy — very, very dramatic things are happening in it,” Netanyahu told reporters at Ben-Gurion International Airport, before departing on trip to the Greek capital of Athens.

“We are alert and are monitoring the situation,” he added. “We are in continuous contact with our great friend the US, including my conversation yesterday afternoon [with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo].”

“I want to make one thing clear — we fully support all of the steps that the US has taken as well as its full right to defend itself and its citizens,” the Israeli leader emphasized.