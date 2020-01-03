Friday, January 3rd | 6 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Says Killing Top Iranian General Foiled Plot Against Americans

Hezbollah, Hamas and Assad Regime Praise Soleimani, Vow Revenge for Iranian General’s Death

Killing of Top Iranian General Has ‘Major Security Implications’ for US Homeland, Including Jewish Sites, Expert Warns

Jews From Around Globe Pledge to Participate in #JewishandProud Day Initiative on Monday

Israel Aerospace to Build Israel’s Next Communication Satellite

South African Photographer Kidnapped in Syria Back Home: Source

The Biggest Cyber Disasters Are Still Ahead, Says Former Military Cyber Chief

Greece, Israel and Cyprus Call Turkey’s Planned Libya Deployment ‘Dangerous Escalation’

Jewish and Pro-Israel Groups, US Politicians React to Death of IRGC Quds Force General Soleimani

Israeli Leaders Welcome US Killing of Iranian General Soleimani, a Longtime Adversary of the Jewish State

January 3, 2020 9:40 am
0

Jewish Cemetery Vandalized in Germany on Last Night of Hanukkah

avatar by JNS.org

Geilenkirchen, Germany. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – More than 40 gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in western Germany were vandalized earlier this week.

Two people in dark, hooded clothes carried out the act on Sunday night, the eighth night of Hanukkah, in the town of Geilenkirchen, a witness told police, reported Deutsche Welle. The suspects, aged 21 and 23, were arrested near the scene.

“When they were searched, the officers found balaclava and blue color aerosols,” said police.

The suspects, who are known to police, were released, though an investigation is ongoing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.