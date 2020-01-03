Jewish Cemetery Vandalized in Germany on Last Night of Hanukkah

JNS.org – More than 40 gravestones at a Jewish cemetery in western Germany were vandalized earlier this week.

Two people in dark, hooded clothes carried out the act on Sunday night, the eighth night of Hanukkah, in the town of Geilenkirchen, a witness told police, reported Deutsche Welle. The suspects, aged 21 and 23, were arrested near the scene.

“When they were searched, the officers found balaclava and blue color aerosols,” said police.

The suspects, who are known to police, were released, though an investigation is ongoing.