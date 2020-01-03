Friday, January 3rd | 6 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian NDP Party Leader Seeks ‘Very Strong’ Relationship With Jewish Community, Says BDS ‘Not Path to Peace’

‘When Any Jew Is Targeted, We Are All Targeted’: Activists Promote Upcoming New York Rally Against Antisemitism

US Says Killing Top Iranian General Foiled Plot Against Americans

Hezbollah, Hamas and Assad Regime Praise Soleimani, Vow Revenge for Iranian General’s Death

Killing of Top Iranian General Has ‘Major Security Implications’ for US Homeland, Including Jewish Sites, Expert Warns

Jews From Around Globe Pledge to Participate in #JewishandProud Day Initiative on Monday

Israel Aerospace to Build Israel’s Next Communication Satellite

South African Photographer Kidnapped in Syria Back Home: Source

The Biggest Cyber Disasters Are Still Ahead, Says Former Military Cyber Chief

Greece, Israel and Cyprus Call Turkey’s Planned Libya Deployment ‘Dangerous Escalation’

January 3, 2020 9:52 am
0

US Administration Puts in Place New Policy Reducing Visa Periods for Israelis

avatar by JNS.org

A paper showing an Israel visa stamp in front of a US passport. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – New changes to the US administration’s visa policy targeting only Israelis reduces the period of time they can use visas for investment, work and study purposes in the United States, Ynet reported on Thursday.

The relocation L1 visa document was reduced from 60 months to 48 months; the commerce type E1 visa was reduced from 60 to 52 months; and the student F1 visa was reduced from 60 months to 41 months.

The biggest change was regarding the investors E2 visa document, which the US government announced seven months ago that it would grant to Israeli citizens. Most world citizens who request an E2 visa can get a five-year permit, but the maximum period Israelis can get was reduced to only two years, Ynet reported.

The reductions will reportedly be in effect immediately.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.