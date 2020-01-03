US Administration Puts in Place New Policy Reducing Visa Periods for Israelis

JNS.org – New changes to the US administration’s visa policy targeting only Israelis reduces the period of time they can use visas for investment, work and study purposes in the United States, Ynet reported on Thursday.

The relocation L1 visa document was reduced from 60 months to 48 months; the commerce type E1 visa was reduced from 60 to 52 months; and the student F1 visa was reduced from 60 months to 41 months.

The biggest change was regarding the investors E2 visa document, which the US government announced seven months ago that it would grant to Israeli citizens. Most world citizens who request an E2 visa can get a five-year permit, but the maximum period Israelis can get was reduced to only two years, Ynet reported.

The reductions will reportedly be in effect immediately.