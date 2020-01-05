Sunday, January 5th | 9 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading Israeli Analysts Says Soleimani Assassination Is Significant Blow to Iran: Regime Will Not ‘Easily Recover’

Outreach Movement Chabad Warns Emissaries Worldwide to Be on High Alert Following Soleimani Assassination

In Latest Antisemitic Incident, Man Attempts to Enter New York Yeshiva, Spits at Woman Outside

At Massive Solidarity March, New York Governor Pledges Millions to Secure Jewish Sites, Fight Antisemitism

Veteran Israeli Analyst Says Assassination of Soleimani Second Only to Execution of Holocaust Architect Reinhard Heydrich

Netanyahu Warns Right-Wing Parties to Unite or Risk Leftist Government

Palestinians in Gaza Mourn Iran’s Soleimani, Burn US and Israeli Flags

Islamist Group Al Shabaab Attacks Kenya Base Used by Kenyan, US Forces

Trump Vows to Hit 52 Iranian Targets If Iran Retaliates After Drone Strike

Wailing in Grief, Iranians Flock to Mourn Slain Commander

January 5, 2020 6:08 pm
0

In Latest Antisemitic Incident, Man Attempts to Enter New York Yeshiva, Spits at Woman Outside

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A yeshiva in Queens, New York where an antisemitic incident occurred on December 24, 2019. Photo: screenshot.

Following a month of increasingly violent antisemitic attacks on Jews in the New York area, police are looking for a man who attempted to enter a Queens yeshiva and spat at a woman outside.

The yeshiva was located on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway, the local CBS affiliate reported. The attacker was unable to enter and then approached a nearby car, used antisemitic language, and spat at the female driver.

Ayyash Saleh, who owns a shop across the street, told CBS, “Who would do that? Some things don’t make sense. Who would do that?”

“Hope the police catch them. I don’t know, things like that, no one wants to hear it,” he added.

Another resident, Maria Ascensio, expressed fear of an atmosphere of racial hatred and violence, saying, “I feel like it’s not only the Jewish community. It’s the world that we live in. It’s in every community, black, Spanish, so people are being out of control.”

“I feel like we all should help each other, respect each other in a way that, today I help you but tomorrow, I don’t know if you will need my help so I’m going to be there,” she added.

The past month has seen a series of antisemitic attacks culminating in a bloody shooting at a kosher deli in Jersey City and a brutal machete attack on a group of Orthodox Jews in Monsey, New York.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.