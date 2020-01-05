Sunday, January 5th | 8 Tevet 5780

Netanyahu Warns Right-Wing Parties to Unite or Risk Leftist Government

January 5, 2020 12:34 pm
0

Palestinians in Gaza Mourn Iran’s Soleimani, Burn US and Israeli Flags

avatar by JNS.org

Hamas leadership as a festival marking the group’s 31st anniversary. Photo: Hamas.

JNS.org – Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Saturday to mourn the death of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq on Friday, Reuters reported.

“We are loyal to those who stood with the resistance and with Palestine and we hold the US administration and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the consequences of this deplorable crime,” said Hamas official Ismail Radwan.

The leaders of the terrorist groups Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are both supported by Iran, took part in the mourning tent set up in the center of Gaza City.

Flags of Israel and the United States were stomped on and later burned at the event, the report noted.

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



