Jewish Australian Family Calls Fires ‘Apocalyptic’ Following Evacuation

JNS.org – A Jewish family in Australia relayed how they are managing the raging wildfires that have destroyed more than 1,300 homes and burned some 13.5 million acres across the country.

Martine and Gavin Folden, and their two children—Cisco, 9, and Yumi, 11—evacuated from their home and are now sleeping in a caravan in Berry, about 12 miles from their house nearly 90 miles from Sydney. With them are also two horses, two dogs and two cats.

“It’s apocalyptic, but we’re coping,” Martine Folden told JTA. “We’ve been here a couple of days, and we don’t know how long we will have to stay. Until the fire danger passes at least.”

The family was given permission to visit their home and check on farm animals left behind. So far, the fires have not reached their property.

Related coverage Israeli, Polish Ambassadors Condemn Glorification of Nazi Collaborators in Ukraine JNS.org - The ambassador of Israel to Ukraine and his Polish counterpart on Thursday blasted the glorification of Holocaust-era war...