Palestinian Terrorist Who Killed American-Israeli Activist Ari Fuld Convicted of Murder

The Palestinian teenage terrorist who killed American-Israeli activist Ari Fuld in a stabbing attack in September 2018 was found guilty of murder on Monday, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

Khalil Jabarin — from the West Bank town of Yatta — stabbed Fuld from behind at a shopping center in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem.

Fuld pursued and shot Jabarin before he could harm others, but then succumbed to his wounds.

An IDF military court also convicted Jabarin on three counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife.

The Fuld family issued a statement saying of the terrorist, “We are pleased with the verdict … and hope he will receive the maximum punishment for his actions.”

However, the family expressed support for more severe measures, saying, “In a perfect world, the terrorist would receive a death sentence in order to deter anyone who thinks of going out and attacking a Jew.”

“There is one solution for future deterrence — a death sentence for despicable terrorists,” the family added.

Fuld was well known in pro-Israel circles for his activism and strong online media presence. He left behind a wife and four children.