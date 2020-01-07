Alleged Antisemitic Harassment on American Airlines Flight: ‘You F**king Jews Think You Control the Plane,’ Family Told by Crew Member

A Jewish family was allegedly harassed on an American Airlines flight from New York to London on Monday by a crew member.

The Stamford Hill volunteer Jewish security force Shomrim tweeted on Tuesday that after the Jewish family boarded flight AA142 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, “whilst stowing their bags they were subjected to racial abuse from a Female crew member who shouted ‘You F**** Jews think you control the plane.’”

Shomrim said the Metropolitan Police at Heathrow International Airport in London were investigating the incident.

In response to the Shomrim tweet, American Airlines replied, “Our company culture celebrates diversity on all levels. It’s part of who we are. Please have the customer reach out to us directly.”