Tuesday, January 7th | 10 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Five Years After Act of Heroism During Kosher Market Attack, French TV Pays Tribute to Muslim Rescuer Lassana Bathily

Iran in No Rush to Retaliate for Soleimani Killing, Ex-Israeli National Security Adviser Says

Number of Israeli Blockchain Companies Up 32% in 2019, Survey Finds

Alleged Antisemitic Harassment on American Airlines Flight: ‘You F**king Jews Think You Control the Plane,’ Family Told by Crew Member

Anger in Warsaw as Russia’s Putin Slated to Speak at Auschwitz Commemoration in Jerusalem, But Not Poland’s Duda

Ukraine Praised for Pulling Out of ‘Terribly Biased’ Anti-Israel UN Committee

Intel’s Mobileye Demos Autonomous Car Equipped Only With Cameras, No Other Sensors

Soleimani Was Not in Baghdad on a Diplomatic Mission, Pompeo Says

Nearly Half of Israelis Traveled Abroad in 2019

Mitsubishi Enters Commercial Agreement With Israeli Car Data Broker Otonomo

January 7, 2020 12:24 pm
0

Intel’s Mobileye Demos Autonomous Car Equipped Only With Cameras, No Other Sensors

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Mobileye autonomous driving test vehicle, at the Mobileye headquarters in Jerusalem, May 15, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Intel Corp on Monday released a video of its Mobileye autonomous car navigating the streets of Jerusalem for about 20 minutes with the help of 12 on-board cameras and, unusually, no other sensors.

The development comes as chipmakers and machine-vision system manufacturers compete to provide the brains and eyes of automated vehicles.

Intel showed part of the unedited video at a news conference at tech show CES in Las Vegas. The chipmaker’s demo is notable as self-driving car technology companies generally pair cameras with other sensors like radar or lidar to help the vehicle “see” its surroundings.

The video showed the car navigating through four-way intersections with no traffic lights, and changing lanes to weave into traffic and avoid pedestrians.

Related coverage

January 7, 2020 4:16 pm
0

Five Years After Act of Heroism During Kosher Market Attack, French TV Pays Tribute to Muslim Rescuer Lassana Bathily

Five years after an Islamist terrorist murdered four Jews at a kosher supermarket in Paris during a week that also...

In the video, Mobileye, Intel’s Israel-based autonomous driving unit, said its technology can create 3D models from 2D camera images to help an autonomous driving system better sense the environment. It said the processing is done with two of its latest autonomous driving EyeQ5 chips.

Mobileye also said it can merge the information from its camera-only system with that from radar and lidar systems to use together on self-driving cars.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.