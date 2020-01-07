Tuesday, January 7th | 10 Tevet 5780

January 7, 2020 11:03 am
Mitsubishi Enters Commercial Agreement With Israeli Car Data Broker Otonomo

avatar by Elham Nasser Eddin

A man walks past a signboard of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai.

CTech – Israeli-based car data broker Otonomo Technologies announced Monday it has entered a commercial agreement with auto company Mitsubishi Motors. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi will integrate Otonomo’s data collection and distribution technology into its vehicles, enabling smart cars to seamlessly share data with third-party services and application providers, including mapping, electric vehicle charging, parking, and preventative maintenance, Otonomo said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, Otonomo develops ways to monetize data collected by smart cars, acting as a middleman between carmakers and third-party companies that offer automotive-related services. In January 2019, Otonomo entered a similar agreement with Stuttgart-based automaker Daimler AG.

