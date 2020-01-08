Wednesday, January 8th | 11 Tevet 5780

January 8, 2020 10:29 am
Luxury Hotel in Negev Desert Lands on ‘Must-Visit’ Travel Lists for 2020

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accompanied by aides and security guards on a rocky slope during his tour of the southern border with Egypt at Nitzana, in the Negev Desert, March 7, 2019. Photo: Jim Hollander / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – A new hotel in Israel’s Negev Desert was included on CNN’s list of the 20 “top hotels to check out in 2020.”

The Six Senses Shaharut, opening in April, was described by CNN as “the perfect destination for the intrepid luxury traveler.”

The 60-room resort offers “a menu of unique and thrilling desert-centric diversions,” including camel safaris and rappelling into the Ramon Crater (Makhtesh Ramon), the largest wind-erosion crater in the world, located at the peak of Mount Negev. “Afterwards, guests can retreat to their sumptuous sandstone villa and watch the sunset over the arid landscape from their private outdoor plunge pool.”

The hotel was also recently featured by The Times newspaper in the United Kingdom on its list of the best new hotels in 2020. According to the publication, one night with bed and breakfast costs £775 ($863).

The Times said about the hotel: “Hand-chiseled into the bedrock of the Arava Valley, its interiors focus on local materials, including stone, copper and reclaimed 200-year-old teak to accentuate its indoor/ outdoor design. Farmers from the nearby kibbutzim provide fresh produce for fire-pit feasts, there is a natural amphitheater that will screen alfresco films and camel stables for those who want to head out into the luminous Negev Desert. Don’t worry, there’s a spa for post-ride pampering.”

