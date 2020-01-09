Amid Iran Tensions, US President Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu About ‘Critical Bilateral and Regional Issues’

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about “critical bilateral and regional issues,” according to a White House readout.

The discussion occurred a day after Iran targeted US military forces in Iraq with a volley of ballistic missiles in retaliation for the killing last week of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force (IRGC), in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu had praised Trump for taking out Soleimani, saying the US president “should be congratulated for acting swiftly, boldly and resolutely against this terrorist-in-chief who was the architect and driver of Iran’s campaign of carnage and terror throughout the Middle East and throughout the world.”