Thursday, January 9th | 12 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

After Britain Appeals for Weirdos, Spoon Bender Uri Geller Applies

Israel’s OrCam Unveils Wearable Personal Assistant, New Technologies for People With Disabilities

Post-Missile Attacks, Iran Takes an Off-Ramp as America Aims for De-Escalation

Trump’s Address on Iran Projects US ‘Deterrence,’ Say Experts

Photo Exhibit at Ben-Gurion Airport Brings Jewish State’s (and Agency’s) Story to Life

Bennett Announces Task Force to Boost Israeli Settlement Enterprise

New York Lawmaker Proposes Changes to Controversial Bail-Reform Law

Bank of Israel Chief to Recommend Abir as Deputy Governor

Anti-Israel Group Code Pink Listed as Co-Creator of Annual Women’s March

January 9, 2020 6:02 am
0

Amid Iran Tensions, US President Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu About ‘Critical Bilateral and Regional Issues’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, March 5, 2018. Photo: Haim Zach / GPO.

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about “critical bilateral and regional issues,” according to a White House readout.

The discussion occurred a day after Iran targeted US military forces in Iraq with a volley of ballistic missiles in retaliation for the killing last week of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force (IRGC), in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu had praised Trump for taking out Soleimani, saying the US president “should be congratulated for acting swiftly, boldly and resolutely against this terrorist-in-chief who was the architect and driver of Iran’s campaign of carnage and terror throughout the Middle East and throughout the world.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.