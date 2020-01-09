‘I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes’: Horror as Elderly Toronto Man Found With Swastika Drawn on Head

In a bizarre and chilling incident earlier this week, an elderly disabled man was found with a swastika drawn on his head at a Toronto housing facility.

According to toronto.com, Shane Morrow discovered the swastika on the head of his uncle Larry when he went to visit him at the Glendale Care Centre in the Swansea neighborhood of Toronto.

The Morrows are not Jewish.

The swastika appeared to have been etched onto the elderly man’s head in magic marker.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Shane Morrow.

A staff member told him that another swastika had been drawn on Larry’s back, which was successfully washed off. They blamed a “younger man” for the incident and said he had been arrested.

A Toronto police media relations officer, however, said that was not the case and no report had been filed for the address of the facility.

Shane is now worried that his uncle, who is suffering from multiple disabling ailments, including Alzheimer’s Disease, was a victim of elder abuse.

“I was thinking: How did he get his shirt off? Why was his shirt off? Did this guy pull his shirt over his head and was abusing him?” Shane said.

His uncle also had bruises on his arm, he added.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) offered the Morrows their support, saying it was “horrified by reports that an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s was brutally abused at a Toronto care facility.”

“That someone would commit such a vicious assault on a human being in our society is almost beyond belief,” the organization added.