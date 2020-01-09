Thursday, January 9th | 12 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Civil Rights Complaint Accuses Georgia Tech of Failing to ‘Confront Antisemitism, Protect Rights of Jewish Students and Faculty’

Jews Must Not Sit by Idly While Antisemitism Surges in US, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Says

ADL Warns of Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories After Soleimani Killing

‘I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes’: Horror as Elderly Toronto Man Found With Swastika Drawn on Head

Israeli Analyst: Iran Is Taking a Step Back for Fear of Trump

Informants in Iraq, Syria Helped US Kill Iran’s Soleimani, Sources Say

Ukrainian Airliner Accidentally Shot Down by Iran, US Officials Say

Victims of Paris Kosher Supermarket Attack Remembered, Five Years Later

Ilhan Omar Denounces Sanctions on Iran as ‘Economic Warfare’ Despite Backing BDS Against Israel

Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

January 9, 2020 11:38 am
0

Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

People visit the Eurovision Village, an area dedicated to fans of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, ahead of the contest final in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

CTech – Famous for its beaches, warm weather, and bustling nightlife, as well as for being Israel’s tech and business capital, Tel Aviv has become a popular tourism destination. So much so that Tel Aviv is among the most trending destinations on Google for hotel searches in 2020, the company announced Wednesday. Tel Aviv ranked fifth on Google’s list.

The most popular destination for hotel searches for 2020 is Da Nang, a coastal city in Vietnam. Rounding out the top five destinations are Sao Paulo, Brazil, Seoul, and Tokyo.

In recent years, Israel has experienced a boost in international tourism. In 2019, more than 4.5 million tourists visited Israel, a significant increase from 2018’s four million visitors, according to data published earlier this week by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport saw routes to 23 new destinations established in 2019, according to the ministry’s data.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.