Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

CTech – Famous for its beaches, warm weather, and bustling nightlife, as well as for being Israel’s tech and business capital, Tel Aviv has become a popular tourism destination. So much so that Tel Aviv is among the most trending destinations on Google for hotel searches in 2020, the company announced Wednesday. Tel Aviv ranked fifth on Google’s list.

The most popular destination for hotel searches for 2020 is Da Nang, a coastal city in Vietnam. Rounding out the top five destinations are Sao Paulo, Brazil, Seoul, and Tokyo.

In recent years, Israel has experienced a boost in international tourism. In 2019, more than 4.5 million tourists visited Israel, a significant increase from 2018’s four million visitors, according to data published earlier this week by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport saw routes to 23 new destinations established in 2019, according to the ministry’s data.