After Iranian Missile Attack on US Troops in Iraq, Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Tehran Regime

January 10, 2020 12:56 pm
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US December 21, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello.

The Trump administration imposed a set of new sanctions on Iran on Friday in response to Tehran’s missile attack earlier this week on US military forces in Iraq.

In a statement, President Donald Trump said the sanctions — targeting eight of Iran’s top officials, as well as the construction, manufacturing, textiles and mining sectors of the country’s economy — would deny the Islamic Republic “substantial revenue” it used to fund its “nuclear program, missile development, terrorism and terrorist proxy networks, and malign regional influence.”

“Iran continues to be the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism,” the US leader noted. “The Iranian regime has threatened United States military service members, diplomats, and civilians, as well as the citizens and interests of our allies and partners, through military force and proxy groups. The United States will continue to counter the Iranian regime’s destructive and destabilizing behavior.”

“Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” he added. “These punishing economic sanctions will remain until the Iranian regime changes its behavior. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump for the new sanctions on the Tehran regime, which he accused of “oppressing the Iranian people and threatening the peace of the entire world.”

No one was hurt in Tuesday night’s missile barrage aimed at two bases in Iraq housing American troops, which came five days after a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport.

