Friday, January 10th | 13 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Egypt Reopens Historic Eliyahu HaNavi Synagogue in Alexandria

Top Jewish Leader Highlights ‘Staggering Surge’ of Global Antisemitism in Remarks at US Congressional Hearing

TV Host Andy Cohen Kisses Star of David Tiffany Haddish Got From Barbara Streisand as Bat Mitzvah Gift

After Iranian Missile Attack on US Troops in Iraq, Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Tehran Regime

French Senator Takes Aim at Legal Protection for ‘Murderous Predators’ as Anger Over Sarah Halimi Trial Decision Persists

Fearing Nuclear Proliferation, Europe Scrambles to Calm Iran Tensions

Looking for a Winner, Democrats Keep Biden and Sanders on Top: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

View From New York Antisemitism Rally: ‘No Fear’ Theme Resonates, From Soviet Era To US Today

Oppose Iran Sanctions, but Support BDS Against Israel?

Elections Remain Elusive for Palestinians, as Abbas Searches for Pretexts to Postpone Them

January 10, 2020 1:24 pm
0

TV Host Andy Cohen Kisses Star of David Tiffany Haddish Got From Barbara Streisand as Bat Mitzvah Gift

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Andy Cohen kissing Tiffany Haddish’s Star of David necklace on his show, Jan. 9, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

The host of Bravo TV‘s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” kissed comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish’s Star of David necklace when she was a guest on his show on Thursday night.

Haddish was promoting her new film “Like A Boss” with co-star Salma Hayek, who was also a guest on the show, when Cohen turned the subject to Haddish’s necklace, asking her if it was the one Barbara Streisand gave her for her bat mitzvah last month.

Haddish replied, “You know it is.”

“And, if I like you, I let you kiss me right there,” Haddish added.

Cohen then asked, “Will you let me kiss you right there?” and the “Girls Trip” star answered, “If you want to.” Cohen then leaned in for the kiss.

Haddish, who discovered she was Jewish at the age of 27, threw herself a massive bat mitzvah celebration in December, the same day as her 40th birthday.

Though Streisand could not attend the party, she gifted Haddish with a diamond-encrusted Star of David necklace.

During a segment on Cohen’s show called “Spill The Bat Mitzvah Tea!,” Haddish also revealed that her Jewish friends who helped her prepare for her bat mitzvah the most were Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal and Chelsea Handler.

View a clip from Haddish’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.