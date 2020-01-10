TV Host Andy Cohen Kisses Star of David Tiffany Haddish Got From Barbara Streisand as Bat Mitzvah Gift

The host of Bravo TV‘s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” kissed comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish’s Star of David necklace when she was a guest on his show on Thursday night.

Haddish was promoting her new film “Like A Boss” with co-star Salma Hayek, who was also a guest on the show, when Cohen turned the subject to Haddish’s necklace, asking her if it was the one Barbara Streisand gave her for her bat mitzvah last month.

Haddish replied, “You know it is.”

“And, if I like you, I let you kiss me right there,” Haddish added.

Cohen then asked, “Will you let me kiss you right there?” and the “Girls Trip” star answered, “If you want to.” Cohen then leaned in for the kiss.

Haddish, who discovered she was Jewish at the age of 27, threw herself a massive bat mitzvah celebration in December, the same day as her 40th birthday.

Though Streisand could not attend the party, she gifted Haddish with a diamond-encrusted Star of David necklace.

During a segment on Cohen’s show called “Spill The Bat Mitzvah Tea!,” Haddish also revealed that her Jewish friends who helped her prepare for her bat mitzvah the most were Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal and Chelsea Handler.

View a clip from Haddish’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” below: