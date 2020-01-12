Sunday, January 12th | 15 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Media Video Shows Iranian University Students Refusing to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Contrary to Popular Belief, Many US Jews Support Trump

Qatar Emir in Iran, Calls for Regional De-Escalation at ‘Sensitive’ Time

Israel’s Deficit to Reach Four Percent Without Tax Hikes, Spending Cuts: Finance Ministry

Israeli Education Minister Implies Homosexuality Is Unnatural

Protests Erupt Again in Iran After Military Admits It Hit Plane

From the US Army to Marriage in Israel: The Legal Status of DNA Testing Kits

Technion Researcher Seeks to Cure Cancer, and a Shrimp Plague

Israel Said to be Concerned About Secret ICC Arrest Warrants

Pro-Israel Students at Conference Gain Knowledge, Confidence in Combating Hate on Campus

January 12, 2020 1:17 pm
0

Israeli Education Minister Implies Homosexuality Is Unnatural

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s Education Minister Rafi Peretz arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem June 24, 2019. Photo: Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo.

Several Israeli school districts held impromptu tolerance classes on Sunday after the country’s education minister, an Orthodox rabbi, angered LGBT campaigners by implying homosexuality was unnatural.

The furor over the remarks by Education Minister Rafael Peretz — who last year spoke favorably about gay “conversion therapy,” a widely discredited method — reached into the Israeli cabinet, one of whose members is openly homosexual.

Asked by the weekend edition of the top-selling Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper what he would do if one his children had a “different sexual orientation,” Peretz said: “Thank God, my children grew up in a natural and healthy way. They are building their homes on the basis of Jewish values. I don’t bother my head with ‘what if’ thinking.”

Several Israeli municipalities said they would open the new school week with tolerance classes in response.

“I will promote within the municipal educational system a program of democracy, equality, recognition of the other, and acceptance of differences. In short — everything that is the opposite of Rabbi Rafi,” Amir Kochavi, mayor of the city of Hod Hasharon near Tel Aviv, said on Facebook.

Peretz, who heads the ultra-nationalist Jewish Home party, assumed the education portfolio within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative coalition government in June.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party who has children with a same-sex partner, condemned his cabinet colleague’s remarks as “wretched, and not for the first time,” adding that they “do not reflect the government’s position.”

“I grew up in a healthy, good, and loving family, as are my children and the children of many LGBTs from all parts of the country, from all over the political spectrum,” Ohana tweeted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.