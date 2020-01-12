Report: Israeli Intelligence Supported Soleimani Strike

JNS.org – Israel provided the United States with intelligence in the operation that resulted in the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 3, NBC News reported over the weekend.

The Jewish state helped confirm intelligence provided by informants that Soleimani had flown from Damascus to Baghdad, according to the report.

According to Israeli media, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had briefed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the American plan to kill Soleimani. The Israeli premier was the only non-American leader who knew about the operation ahead of time, The New York Times claimed on Saturday.