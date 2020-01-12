Sunday, January 12th | 15 Tevet 5780

Delaware Republican Leader Apologizes for Blaming Jews for Trump’s Impeachment

The ‘Pompeo Doctrine’ Represents a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Tel Aviv’s Mayor Should Be Drowning in Tears

Putin Needs Quiet to Achieve His Goals in the Middle East

Prosecutions Expose Extensive Iran-Hezbollah Operations Network Inside US

Trump Impeachment Charges May Go to Senate as Early as Next Week

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos Dies; Successor Vows to Pursue Peace

Iran Says Its Military Shot Down Ukrainian Plane in ‘Disastrous Mistake’

Washington Rejects Iraqi Request to Remove Troops

January 12, 2020 9:59 am
0

Spotify Streams Antisemitic Playlists That Praise Hitler, Call For ‘Gas the Jews’

avatar by JNS.org

A headset in front of a screen projection of Spotify logo, in this picture taken April 1, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / File.

JNS.org – The audio-streaming service Spotify has dozens of user-created playlists with titles praising Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, mocking Holocaust victims, and artwork that feature swastikas and white-nationalist hate symbols, The Times of Israel discovered.

The antisemitic playlist titles also include explicit calls to “gas,” “burn” or “kill” Jews; promote Holocaust denial and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories; and poke fun at the Auschwitz concentration camp. Among the titles are “GasOnThemJ3ws,” “The Holocaust was an exaggerated game of hide and seek” and “Rocking the soccks [sic] off holocaust victims.”

One playlist is titled “Songs to snort Anne Frank’s ashes,” while another called “Getting gassed with Anne Frank” has a photo of the Jewish diarist and Holocaust victim stamped with the words “Straight Outta Auschwitz.” The “Anne Frank’s hide and seek party playlist” ridicules the Frank’s Amsterdam hideout from Nazi persecution, while one called “Gas Anne Frank” is accompanied by a cover photo of a syringe piercing a forearm.

Some playlists feature German military songs adopted by the Waffen-SS. The playlist “Hitler’s Mixtape” features a photo of a Ku Klux Klan member giving a “Heil Hitler” salute.  Several others justify the actions of the Nazi leader.

The Times of Israel said the playlists are searchable and available for any of the service’s more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

Spotify told The Times of Israel on Thursday evening that it would remove the hate content.

A spokesperson said, “The user-generated content in question violates our policy and is in the process of being removed. Spotify prohibits any user content that is offensive, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening or obscene.”

