ABC’s Remake of Israeli TV Show ‘Baker and the Beauty’ to Air April 6th

ABC has dropped a first official trailer for its modern-day Cinderella story TV series “The Baker and the Beauty,” which will air on April 6th, and is based on an Israeli format.

Assi Azar, an Israeli television host, developed the original Hebrew series and is serving as an executive producer for the new US version. He is also known for being one of four hosts of last year’s Eurovision song contest, held in Tel Aviv.

After the trailer was released, Azar posted on Instagram, “I’m grateful, I’m not yet able to deal with how big this is, I’m crossing my fingers they’ll love it there like they loved it here.”

The show centers around two main characters: Daniel (Victor Rasuk), who works at a family-owned bakery, and Noa (Nathalie Kelley), an international socialite and fashion mogul he falls in love with.

Deadline.com called it a “romantic comedy that pulls inspiration from such popular rom-coms as Notting Hill, Roman Holiday and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

The series is a collaborative project between Universal Television and ABC Studios, in association with the Israeli broadcasting company Keshet. Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers on the series, along with Assi Azar.

“The Israeli show stayed focused primarily on the Baker and the Beauty, and it was a half-hour show,” Creator and Executive Producer Dean Georgaris said during a recent press conference. Unlike the Israeli version, the US show’s episodes will each run for one hour, allowing the plot to revolve around the entire family.

The original Hebrew series, which is now available on Netflix, launched in Israel in 2013 and ran for two seasons, starring Israeli actress Rotem Sela. Azar and Sela are close friends in real life, hosting many reality shows and events together. Azar had reportedly intended that the lead role be for Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, but Sela took it on after Refaeli dropped out of the project.

Sela took to her instagram page as well, posting a trailer along with the caption, “Baker and the Beauty is coming to America!”

In addition to the US, the rights to remake “Baker and the Beauty” have also been sold in several other countries, including Greece, the Netherlands, India, Russia and Brazil.