Bitcoin Is a Catalyst for the Dark Web, Says Israeli Cyber Intelligence Exec

CTech – More than money or honor, criminals value anonymity, according to Alon Arvatsz, co-founder and chief product officer at cybersecurity startup IntSights Cyber Intelligence.

Arvatsz spoke Monday at Calcalist’s The Future of Money conference, held in Tel Aviv in collaboration with Israel’s Bank Hapoalim.

The internet is composed of an accessible part and of a dark web that allows people to act completely anonymously and is a hotbed of criminal activity, Arvatsz said.