Monday, January 13th | 16 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

By 2022, All Transactions in Israel Will Be Smart Transactions, Says Bank of Israel Exec

Bitcoin Is a Catalyst for the Dark Web, Says Israeli Cyber Intelligence Exec

Israel Foreign Trade Deficit Widens 10.4 Percent in 2019 to $23.74 Billion

Israeli Finance Minister Kahlon Will Not Seek Reelection

Hamas Leader Eulogizes Soleimani in Tehran

PA Up in Arms After EU Conditions Aid on Severing Ties With Terror Groups

Russia Says Civilians Can Flee Syria’s Idlib Via Three New Checkpoints

Israel’s Weakened Left-Wing Parties Merge Ahead of March Election

Israel’s ‘Year of Elections’ Has Changed Us — Not for the Better

Soleimani’s Death Opens Door to Alternative Security Arrangements in the Gulf

January 13, 2020 11:25 am
0

By 2022, All Transactions in Israel Will Be Smart Transactions, Says Bank of Israel Exec

avatar by Omri Milman / CTech

Bitcoin, illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic.

CTech – By the end of 2022, all payment transactions will be smart transactions, according to Ilanit Madmoni, head of innovation at the Bank of Israel, who spoke Monday at Calcalist’s The Future of Money conference in Tel Aviv.

The bank is committed to smart transactions and invests a lot into promoting smart payment methods, Madmoni said. One such method is Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV), a technical standard for smart payment cards. “This standard does wonders,” Madmoni said. “It allows for smart transactions, payment apps, and more.”

Israel’s central bank has already determined that credit card companies operating locally must offer smart credit cards, Madmoni said. Recently, she added, the bank mandated that large businesses will be obligated to process smart transactions.

“By the end of 2022, all transactions in Israel will need to be smart transactions,” Madmoni said. “Why is it so important? To cut down on fraud and increase competition,” she explained, adding that smart credit cards will serve as infrastructure for future payment technologies, including paying with smartphones and other smart gadgets.

According to Madmoni, the Bank of Israel is also working to promote open banking — allowing third party players access to customers’ account data. This, Madmoni said, could encourage the creation of new financial services and technologies.

“The Bank of Israel understands that open banking is important not just to banks and account holders, but to third party organization, and to innovation,” Madmoni said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.