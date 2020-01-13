Monday, January 13th | 16 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hamas Leader Eulogizes Soleimani in Tehran

PA Up in Arms After EU Conditions Aid on Severing Ties With Terror Groups

Russia Says Civilians Can Flee Syria’s Idlib Via Three New Checkpoints

Israel’s Weakened Left-Wing Parties Merge Ahead of March Election

Israel’s ‘Year of Elections’ Has Changed Us — Not for the Better

Soleimani’s Death Opens Door to Alternative Security Arrangements in the Gulf

The Soleimani Killing: A New Approach to the War on Terror?

Amid US-Iran Tensions, Where Does Iraq Go From Here?

Defending Bret Stephens

The Threat of Terrorism at Home

January 13, 2020 9:38 am
0

Russia Says Civilians Can Flee Syria’s Idlib Via Three New Checkpoints

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Displaced Syrian children walk together in an olive grove at Atmeh town, Idlib province, Syria, May 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement late on Sunday that civilians could leave what it calls a de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib Province via three new checkpoints.

The ministry said it had received many requests from Syrian civilians in Idlib in areas controlled by armed groups to return to their homes in territory controlled by Syrian government forces.

The Russian military warned armed groups to allow people to leave Idlib if they wanted to.

Russia and its allies halted air strikes in Idlib on Sunday as a ceasefire agreed with Turkey came into force, residents, rebels and respondents said, although few were optimistic the truce would hold.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.