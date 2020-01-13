Tesla Leases Showroom in Tel Aviv

CTech – Electric and autonomous car company Tesla Inc. is setting up shop in Tel Aviv’s Menachem Begin Road, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. The company is negotiating the lease of a 2,000 square meter showroom on the street which once housed showrooms for luxury carmakers Ferrari and Maserati, that person said.

The company has already brought some of its vehicles to the building, that person said. A Calcalist delegation that visited the building found several of Tesla’s cars already on the premises, with its popular Model 3 comprising the majority of the vehicles.