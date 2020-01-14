Tuesday, January 14th | 17 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New IDF Intel Assessment: Iran Could Have Enough Uranium for Nuke by Spring

Europeans Trigger Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

Activists ‘Boycotting Not Only Israel, but Jews in Germany,’ Munich City Councillor Charges in Escalating Row Over Peace Conference Disinvite

German Police Bust Islamist Cell Suspected of Planning Berlin Synagogue Attack

‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes for Airing ‘Flawed’ Bethlehem Clue, Blames ‘Human Error’

Lord Polak: British Taxpayers Fund Palestinian ‘Pay-for-Slay’ Terror Campaign

Plastic Will Slowly Be Replaced by Apps, Says Mastercard Israel CEO

Oldest Working Journalist in the World Feted in Jerusalem

Knesset Panel Votes to Move Ahead on Netanyahu’s Immunity Request

In the Race for Autonomous Vehicles, Israel’s Mobileye Looks to China

January 14, 2020 10:48 am
0

Brooklyn Nets Warm Up in Shirts Featuring ADL Logo ‘No Place for Hate’

avatar by JNS.org

Brooklyn Nets small forward Theo Pinson puts in some practice times at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., wearing a “No Place for Hate” T-shirt. Photo: ADL.

JNS.org – Prior to playing the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, the home team Brooklyn Nets warmed up in shirts that read “No Place for Hate,” featuring the Anti-Defamation League’s logo.

The motto is the ADL’s education program for fighting hatred, bullying and bias in public schools.

The initiative came in the aftermath of recent antisemitic attacks in New Jersey and New York.

“Tonight, we’re warming up in #NoPlaceForHate shirts in collaboration with the @ADL to show that #WeGoHard against hate,” tweeted the Brooklyn Nets, adding a link where people can learn more about the ADL program.

Related coverage

January 14, 2020 12:14 pm
0

‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes for Airing ‘Flawed’ Bethlehem Clue, Blames ‘Human Error’

Producers of the popular game show "Jeopardy!" apologized on Monday for stirring controversy with a clue about the Church of...

The Nets won the basketball game 108-86.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.