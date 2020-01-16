Thursday, January 16th | 20 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Anti-Regime Protests, Iranians Repeatedly Refuse to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Global Survey Shows Young Israelis Not Optimistic About Resolution of Conflict With Palestinians

Trump Impeachment Trial Opens; White House Faulted on Ukraine Aid Freeze

New York City Police Release Video in Hunt for Subway Swastika Vandal

From Harlem to Tel Aviv: Aulcie Perry’s Basketball Journey

Gaza Balloon Laden With Explosives Detonates in Southern Israel

Acting Head of UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Claims US, Israel Working Against It

After Call With Putin, Netanyahu Exudes ‘Optimism’ About Potential Release of Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia

Breaking Down Walls, Iranian Women Fight Home-Built Patriarchy

No Small Potatoes: Rep. Russ Fulcher Says Idahoans Used to Culture That ‘Appreciates’ Israel

January 16, 2020 3:12 pm
0

Gaza Balloon Laden With Explosives Detonates in Southern Israel

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip launch balloons loaded with flammable material toward Israel. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

A balloon laden with explosives was launched into southern Israel from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Thursday and detonated.

The Israeli news site Mako reported that the balloon touched down in the Sdot Negev Regional Council. Police sappers were dispatched to the scene and the device went off shortly after they arrived.

No one was injured in the explosion.

The IDF was reportedly examining the possibility that the incident might be an indication of an escalation of violence emanating from Gaza.

It came on the heels of a statement by Hamas that it would  “burst all the dams” against Israel and intensify its activities in 2020.

Conditions on the border have been relatively calm recently, but on Wednesday four rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system and two landed in open areas.

In response, the IDF struck several Hamas targets in Gaza.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.