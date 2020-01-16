Thursday, January 16th | 20 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Anti-Regime Protests, Iranians Repeatedly Refuse to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Global Survey Shows Young Israelis Not Optimistic About Resolution of Conflict With Palestinians

Trump Impeachment Trial Opens; White House Faulted on Ukraine Aid Freeze

New York City Police Release Video in Hunt for Subway Swastika Vandal

From Harlem to Tel Aviv: Aulcie Perry’s Basketball Journey

Gaza Balloon Laden With Explosives Detonates in Southern Israel

Acting Head of UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Claims US, Israel Working Against It

After Call With Putin, Netanyahu Exudes ‘Optimism’ About Potential Release of Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia

Breaking Down Walls, Iranian Women Fight Home-Built Patriarchy

No Small Potatoes: Rep. Russ Fulcher Says Idahoans Used to Culture That ‘Appreciates’ Israel

January 16, 2020 5:06 pm
0

Global Survey Shows Young Israelis Not Optimistic About Resolution of Conflict With Palestinians

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israelis enjoy a night out at a bar in Tel Aviv. Photo: Ted Eytan via Wikimedia Commons.

A survey of young people from around the world shows that young Israelis are less optimistic than any other group about resolving the conflict in their region, the Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot reported on Thursday.

The poll conducted by the Red Cross showed that 65% of Israeli millennials believed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would never be resolved.

Only 8% said that conflict would end sometime in the next 20 years, and an even lower 4.5% predicted it would end within the next five years.

Young Palestinians, on the other hand, were slightly more optimistic, although 52% said that the conflict would never end.

At the same time, 17% said the conflict would be resolved in their lifetimes, 11% in the next 20 years and only 5% in the next five years.

Regarding the ethics of war, a full 82% of young Israelis believed wars must be limited, and 61% felt soldiers must avoid harming civilians as much as possible. A similar 59% of young Palestinians agreed.

Only 32% of Israelis said that the military should do whatever is necessary to accomplish its goals, without regard to civilian casualties, while 22% of Palestinians felt the same way.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.