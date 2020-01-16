New York City Police Release Video in Hunt for Subway Swastika Vandal

Video of a man plastering a Nazi swastika symbol in a subway station on New York City’s Upper West Side was released by the NYPD on Thursday.

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at the 96th Street subway station. Surveillance video showed the man crafting a swastika out of service advisory fliers that had been distributed by the city’s transport authority on the platform.

Law enforcement officials hope that the video will aid in apprehending the suspect, who is also being sought by police in connection with an “aggravated harassment incident.”

In a separate statement, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he had instructed the Hate Crimes Division of the New York State Police to assist the NYPD in its investigation of the subway incident.

“I’m disgusted by the report of an individual posting a swastika made out of flyers in a subway station in Manhattan recently,” Cuomo said. “Antisemitism is a scourge afflicting this nation and it must be stamped out. New York is a place of diversity and acceptance — not hate — and we will continue to stand united in condemning these vile acts.”

Watch a police video of a man shaping a swastika out of information flyers distributed on the New York subway below (via Fox 5 New York) :