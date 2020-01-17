Friday, January 17th | 20 Tevet 5780

January 17, 2020 1:18 pm
UK Jews Seek to Draw Attention to Persecution of Uyghurs by China

Algemeiner Staff

A pro-Uyghur demonstration in Hong Kong, Dec. 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lucy Nicholson.

A top UK Jewish group is seeking to draw attention to the ongoing plight of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews is partnering with the World Uyghur Congress to organize a Jan. 30 event — under the banner “A Warning for Humanity” — at the House of Commons in London that will focus on the Uyghur situation.

Edwin Shuker — vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, stated, “Interfaith cooperation is extremely important, in the struggle against the oppression and persecution faced by the Uyghur people in China. Because of our history, British Jews will refuse to turn a blind eye to the persecution of an entire community, anywhere.”

Dolkun Isa, — president of the World Uyghur Congress – said, “In this time of grave crisis, it is essential to build a stronger cooperation between different groups. Uyghurs need global support from all human beings.”

