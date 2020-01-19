Sunday, January 19th | 23 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Apple Corrects Siri Answer Calling Israeli President Reuven Rivlin ‘President of the Zionist Occupation State’

Having Fled Bombing, Syrian Children Learn to Read in Tent Schools

More Than 300 People Wounded in Beirut Protest Clashes: Rescuers

Iran May Review Cooperation With IAEA If EU Pressure Mounts

Holocaust Politics Is Bad for the Jews

Israel to Build Anti-Tunnel Sensor Network Along Lebanon Border

Iran Aims to Examine Downed Plane’s Black Boxes, No Plan Yet to Send Them Abroad

Taking a Strong Stand Against Antisemitism

UK Newspaper Distorts Positive New York Times Story on Jews

How Jewish Genius and Anxiety Changed the World

January 19, 2020 9:20 pm
0

Apple Corrects Siri Answer Calling Israeli President Reuven Rivlin ‘President of the Zionist Occupation State’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A screenshot of the response given by Apple virtual assistant app Siri to the question “who is the president of Israel” on January 18, 2020. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

Apple’s virtual assistant app Siri ran into controversy over the weekend when it began responding to the question of who is president of Israel with the answer “Reuven Rivlin is the president of the Zionist occupation state.”

The tech giant quickly corrected the problem, with Siri now responding, “Reuven Rivlin is the President of Israel.”

According to Business Insider, users began posting screenshots of the “Zionist occupation” answer on social media late Saturday night, with many of them expressing astonishment and outrage.

One of the users, Michelle Sindyukov, said, “I was honestly shocked because Siri’s response is so offensive, so I felt like I had to share it with others and tag Apple, so they correct the mistake.”

Business Insider posits that the likely explanation is vandalism on Rivlin’s Wikipedia page, from which Apple often sources its information.

The tech giant has thus far made no comment on the incident.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.