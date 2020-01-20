Edelstein: Knesset to Debate Netanyahu Immunity Next Week

JNS.org – Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday that the Knesset plenum will debate next week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution in the three criminal cases facing him.

With Jerusalem hosting more than 40 world leaders this week for the 5th World Holocaust Forum, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and with International Holocaust Remembrance Day falling on Jan. 27, the earliest a vote can be held is next Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Netanyahu’s aides were reportedly angered by the announcement, saying that Edelstein “fell into the trap laid by the left” which is using the Knesset to “neutralize Netanyahu.”

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz welcomed the decision, tweeting on Sunday night, “Netanyahu requested a debate on immunity—Netanyahu will get [a debate]. We’ll prevent an extremist immunity coalition from continuing to drag down Israel solely for the personal interests of Netanyahu.”

Related coverage Explosives-Rigged Balloons, Likely Launched From Gaza, Found Next to Central Israel Moshav A group of balloons rigged with explosives -- likely flown into Israel from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip -- was found...

Edelstein’s announcement comes after last week’s Knesset vote to establish a House Committee to debate the immunity issue.

The vote constitutes a potential setback for the prime minister, as the committee’s ruling will likely be delivered before Israel’s March 2 elections. Should Netanyahu’s immunity request be denied, his trial could begin immediately. Alternately, if it is approved, the immunity granted would last only for the term of the Knesset that approved it, namely until the March 2 election, at which point Netanyahu would have to apply again to renew it.