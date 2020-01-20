Monday, January 20th | 23 Tevet 5780

January 20, 2020 12:16 pm
Honduras Formally Declares Hezbollah a Terrorist Organization

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah delivers a live broadcast address to supporters in Beirut. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

The Honduran government has formally declared the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, a top security official said on Monday.

“We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing,” said Luis Suazo, Honduras’ deputy security minister.

Heavily-armed Hezbollah, a Shi’a Muslim group, has also been designated a terrorist organization by the US government.

Last week, Guatemala’s new president, Alejandro Giammattei, also signaled he would label Hezbollah a terrorist group, in addition to keeping the Guatemalan embassy in Israel in Jerusalem.

Both moves were seen as aligning Guatemala’s foreign policy more closely with that of US President Donald Trump.

Israel‘s foreign minister, Yirael Katz, called the Honduran government’s move “an important step in the global war on terror” and said it built on similar actions taken in recent months by Britain, Argentina and others.

“I applaud the Honduran government for its important decision to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and to impose sanctions against it,” Katz said.

Israel considers Hezbollah the biggest threat across its borders. The two last fought a war in 2006.

Britain’s Treasury said on Jan. 17 it had expanded an asset freeze to include the whole of Hezbollah in addition to its military wing.

Last year, Argentina designated the group, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, as a terrorist organization and froze its assets in the country.

Other countries that have designate Hezbollah or its military wing as a terrorist organization include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and Israel.

