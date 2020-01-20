Monday, January 20th | 23 Tevet 5780

Israeli Business Travelers Care More About a Hotel’s Breakfast Than Its Location, Says Booking Company

January 20, 2020 10:44 am
avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

The Sheraton hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Pixabay.

CTech – When booking accommodation for a business trip, Israeli business travelers care more if the hotel serves breakfast than about its location, according to a report published Sunday by Tel Aviv-based business travel startup Arbitrip, incorporated as Arigato Advanced Travel Technology.

In fact, a hotel’s breakfast is the most important parameter for Israeli business travelers, according to Arbitrip’s data. The second most important criteria is the room type, followed by the hotel’s location.

Arbitrip operates a platform for companies to book hotel rooms for their employees. The company uses machine learning algorithms to study user preferences and booking requirements and scours the web for matching accommodations. Arbitrip’s economic model is not based on payment for the use of the system, but on fees from hotels and suppliers with whom they work, similar to travel agencies. The company has raised $5 million to date, according to company statements.

