January 20, 2020 10:39 am
0

These Are the Tesla Models Soon to Be Available in Israel

avatar by Udi Etsion and Tomer Hadar / CTech

A 2018 Tesla Model S. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Ahead of its anticipated local launch, electric and autonomous car company Tesla has registered three models for sale in Israel, according to the country’s Ministry of Transport and Road Safety’s website. All the models to be offered at this point will be equipped with dual-motor propulsion systems, instead of the standard single motor system, giving even the cheapest model sold in the country a price tag of over NIS 300,000 (approximately $86,700).

The registered models are the Tesla Model S, to be sold in both a 506 horsepower and a 707 horsepower version; the Model 3, equipped with a 390 horsepower engine; and the Model X six-seater, with a 707 horsepower engine.

Capable of traveling a distance of between 500 kilometers and 600 km between charges, Tesla’s selected models will exceed the capabilities of all other electric vehicles currently sold in the country, including those of Audi AG and Jaguar.

Tesla was expected to launch operations in Israel in January, but regulatory troubles seem to have postponed its plans. Last week, the Israeli transportation ministry notified the company it must tell customers in Israel that they are not allowed to use the cars’ autonomous capabilities. Earlier this month, Calcalist reported Tesla had leased a showroom in Tel Aviv.

