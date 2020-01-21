Netanyahu Welcomes World Leaders Arriving in Israel for World Holocaust Forum

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday greeted the 46 world leaders arriving in the Jewish state for this week’s World Holocaust Forum.

The leaders include numerous heads of state and government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice President Mike Pence and British Prince Charles.

“I welcome the leaders from around the world who are coming here, to Jerusalem, to mark with us 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on social media.

“It is important that they remember where we came from, and it is important that they see what we have achieved,” the prime minister added.

It is important that they remember where we came from, and it is important that they see what we have achieved. pic.twitter.com/8kX9ubTejO — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 21, 2020

The Fifth World Holocaust Forum, titled “Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism,” will take place at Israel’s Holocaust museum and memorial Yad Vashem on Thursday.

Yad Vashem said that the event will not only concentrate on memorializing the Holocaust, but also deal with the precipitous rise in global antisemitism in recent years.

“This historic event takes place against the background of the rise in hateful and violent expressions of antisemitism, especially in Europe,” the institution stated.

“Given this alarming situation,” it said, “efforts to educate about the dangers of antisemitism, racism, and xenophobia, and foster Holocaust commemoration, education, and research have made this event more crucial and relevant than ever.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that the event must concentrate on “what steps we must take to ensure the safety and security of Jews all around the world.”