Wednesday, January 22nd | 25 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli President Welcomes Foreign Leaders to World Holocaust Forum: ‘This Is a Historic Gathering’

Report: Trump Administration Opposes Israeli Annexation of Jordan Valley Before Peace Plan Unveiling

Acceptance of Antisemitism Up, Holocaust Awareness Down, Among French Millennials on Eve of Auschwitz Liberation Commemorations

Microsoft Announces Plans for Cloud Datacenter Region in Israel

Israeli Entrepreneur Wants to Turn Plastic Waste Into Baby Oil

Macron Berates Israeli Security Men in Tussle at Jerusalem Church

Pro-Israel Groups Urge University of Michigan to Cancel SJP Conference Featuring ‘Vicious’ Antisemites

Krav Maga, Self-Defense Become New Buzzwords in Jewish Communities

Former Trump Aides Head Back to the US as Netanyahu Kicks Off Likud Campaign

Israel Irked by Macron-Abbas Meeting Ahead of Holocaust Forum

January 22, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Acceptance of Antisemitism Up, Holocaust Awareness Down, Among French Millennials on Eve of Auschwitz Liberation Commemorations

avatar by Ben Cohen

A member of the French Jewish community attending a commemoration ceremony for the July 1942 mass deportation of Parisian Jews. Photo: Reuters / Jacques Brinon.

A new survey of the French public published on Wednesday has revealed widespread ignorance of the basic facts of the Nazi Holocaust along with a more permissive attitude toward antisemitic beliefs, particularly among younger people.

The study — commissioned by the the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany — showed that 25 percent of  French millennials had never heard, or could not recall if they had heard, of the Shoah, as the Holocaust is known in France.

Among the same age group, one in five respondents agreed with the statement that “it is acceptable for an individual to hold antisemitic views.”

Asked whether they believed that the Holocaust was a myth, or that the number of Jews murdered by the Nazis had been exaggerated, 23 percent of millennials — nearly one-quarter of respondents in their age group — were in agreement.

Related coverage

January 22, 2020 10:57 am
0

Pro-Israel Groups Urge University of Michigan to Cancel SJP Conference Featuring ‘Vicious’ Antisemites

JNS.org - Several pro-Israel groups are urging the University of Michigan to cancel an upcoming conference at the school that...

Julius Berman —  president of the Claims Conference — said that the French poll was a further illustration of “the disturbing trend of Holocaust ignorance we are seeing globally.”

The situation “demands increased education,” Berman said in a statement.

The majority of respondents who were aware of the Holocaust  were nonetheless unaware of its key facts — particularly the total of six million Jews who were exterminated.

Some 57 percent of respondents in all age groups were unfamiliar with the six million figure, while a full 69 percent believed that the number of dead was two million or less. Among millennials specifically, 44 percent said they thought that less than two million Jews had been murdered.

Knowledge of France’s own role during the Holocaust was similarly patchy and distorted. Asked whether France was a victim or a perpetrator or both during the Nazi occupation, 20 percent answered that France had been solely a victim, while 58 percent said it had been both. The smallest proportion — 11 percent — said that France had been solely a perpetrator.

Just two percent of respondents were aware of the existence of the Nazi concentration camp at Drancy — a suburb northeast of Paris — from where thousands of French Jews were deported to the German death camps in Poland. Three in four respondents overall did know of the July 1942 mass roundup of Jews in Paris by French police, but among millennials, the figure dropped to 56 percent.

The French survey followed three earlier studies by the Claims Conference on Holocaust awareness in the present day. Polling carried out in 2019 in the US, Canada and Austria  found “critical gaps” in Holocaust awareness, with millennials identified across all countries as the demographic with the least knowledge of Nazi crimes during World War II.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.