BDS Now Calling to Boycott Arabs Who Don't Boycott Israel — Including the Dubai 2020 Expo

January 22, 2020 9:51 am
BDS Now Calling to Boycott Arabs Who Don’t Boycott Israel — Including the Dubai 2020 Expo

by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Arabic media sources are reporting that the international BDS movement expressed its strong condemnation and rejection of the participation of Israel in the Dubai International Expo 2020.

In a statement issued on Monday, the BDS campaign called on all countries and parties participating in the exhibition, which is scheduled to be held in October, to boycott the expo and withdraw from participation. It also called on the United Arab Emirates to refuse to receive the Israeli delegation on its soil, and cancel Israel’s participation in the exhibition

The campaign said: “The boycott of the Israeli occupation state and confronting the phenomenon of normalization in all its forms is a collective responsibility and a necessity for the struggle in order to deprive the occupation and its institutions of some of the most important tools of its hegemony and control over our society and our capabilities.”

Back in the early days of Israel, when the Arab boycott was explicitly against Jews and not Israel, the Arab League expanded the boycott to include boycotting anyone doing business with Israel. No one could have ever imagined that an Arab League state would be the object of such a boycott for its relations with Israel.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.



