January 22, 2020 10:24 am
Bipartisan US Congressional Delegation Lands in Israel for Holocaust Memorial Event

Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poses for a photo with a visiting US congressional delegation, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in Jerusalem, Jan. 22, 2020. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on Wednesday with a visiting US congressional delegation, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The group — including Representatives Nita Lowey (D-NY), Eliot Engel (D-NY), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) — traveled to Israel to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, set to take place on Thursday at Yad Vashem.

The Trump administration will be represented at the event — marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz — by Vice President Mike Pence.

On their way to Israel, the congressional delegation members stopped in Poland, where they toured Auschwitz and paid their respects to the 1.1 million Jews who were murdered there by the Germans before it was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945.

“It is an honor to lead a distinguished bipartisan delegation to Poland and Israel to solemnly commemorate the horrors of the Shoah and to reaffirm America’s enduring commitment to our sacred pledge: Never Again,” Pelosi said in a statement before departing from the US. “We must honor the memories of those murdered in this incomprehensible horror by maintaining constant vigilance against hatred and persecution today. In the face of rising antisemitism and appalling acts of bigotry around the world, we must all renew our determination to defend human rights and human dignity. May the lives of all lost in the Shoah continue to be a source of moral action to the world today.”

