January 22, 2020 9:38 am
0

Boeing Eyes Developing Israeli Technology for Light Aircraft

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Visitors talk on the Boeing stand during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin Airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Denis Balibouse.

Boeing said on Wednesday it has agreed with Israel-based Tactical Robotics to explore development of a ducted fan propulsion technology with potential uses for piloted and autonomous light aircraft.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Through a joint working group, the two companies will determine what opportunities may exist in developing, producing and marketing vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) products including Tactical Robotics’ own Cormorant autonomous vehicle.

Due to its compact, Humvee-sized footprint, Cormorant can conduct emergency response missions such as delivering food, water and supplies during natural disasters or in combat environments, Boeing said. It can also carry up to four patients for medical evacuations.

Aviation ducted fan technology uses a fan mounted in a cylindrical duct to produce thrust. This arrangement can enhance airflow velocity and pressure when compared to an open rotor.

