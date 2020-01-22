Wednesday, January 22nd | 25 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Construction Begins for Israel’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 World Fair in Dubai

Campus Antisemitism Reaches New Lows in America

The Palestinian ‘Prayer Intifada’

BDS Now Calling to Boycott Arabs Who Don’t Boycott Israel — Including the Dubai 2020 Expo

Despite White House Vows, the Killing of Soleimani Will Not Stop Iranian Aggression

Arab Countries Say ‘We Miss the Jews’

More Calls for Terror From Palestinian Society

Talking About Israel: An Inside Look at Oberlin College’s Thriving Jewish Community and Its Needs

France’s Macron, Meeting Israel’s Netanyahu, Says Iran Must Not Get Nuclear Weapons

Netanyahu Welcomes World Leaders Arriving in Israel for World Holocaust Forum

January 22, 2020 10:14 am
0

Construction Begins for Israel’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 World Fair in Dubai

avatar by JNS.org

A woman walks past the logo of Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 3, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Stringer / File.

JNS.org – Construction is underway for Israel’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 world fair in Dubai, the Foreign Ministry revealed on Monday.

The foreign ministry said it is leading coordination of the construction process in cooperation with local Dubai authorities.

Israel confirmed in December that it will take part in the Dubai expo, where 190 countries will showcase their cultures, collaborations and innovations from Oct. 20, 2020 to April 20, 2021.

“Israel’s participation in the exhibition reflects the rise in Israel’s status—not only internationally, but also among the key state actors in our region,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in a statement. “[The] participation gives Israel an extraordinary opportunity to showcase its capabilities and achievements in the field of technology alongside vibrant Israeli culture.”

Related coverage

January 21, 2020 5:38 pm
0

Netanyahu Welcomes World Leaders Arriving in Israel for World Holocaust Forum

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday greeted the 46 world leaders arriving in the Jewish state for this week's...

Israel has no diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, though relations have warmed over the years, with Israel’s national anthem being played at the Ju-jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi in November when an Israeli athlete won a gold medal.

That same month Yediot Achronot reported that the UAE will allow Israelis to freely visit Expo 2020 and may allow them to continue to visit the country even after its completion.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.