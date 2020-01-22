Construction Begins for Israel’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 World Fair in Dubai

JNS.org – Construction is underway for Israel’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 world fair in Dubai, the Foreign Ministry revealed on Monday.

The foreign ministry said it is leading coordination of the construction process in cooperation with local Dubai authorities.

Israel confirmed in December that it will take part in the Dubai expo, where 190 countries will showcase their cultures, collaborations and innovations from Oct. 20, 2020 to April 20, 2021.

“Israel’s participation in the exhibition reflects the rise in Israel’s status—not only internationally, but also among the key state actors in our region,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in a statement. “[The] participation gives Israel an extraordinary opportunity to showcase its capabilities and achievements in the field of technology alongside vibrant Israeli culture.”

Israel has no diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, though relations have warmed over the years, with Israel’s national anthem being played at the Ju-jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi in November when an Israeli athlete won a gold medal.

That same month Yediot Achronot reported that the UAE will allow Israelis to freely visit Expo 2020 and may allow them to continue to visit the country even after its completion.