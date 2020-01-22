Wednesday, January 22nd | 25 Tevet 5780

January 22, 2020 7:24 am
0

Iran Calls on Saudi Arabia to Work Together to Resolve Issues: IRNA

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany.

Iran said on Wednesday that Tehran and its regional rival Saudi Arabia should work together to overcome problems, the state news agency IRNA quoted Iranian president’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi as saying.

“The relations between Iran and its neighbor Saudi Arabia should not become like the relationship between Tehran and the United States … Tehran and Riyadh should work together to resolve their problems,” Vaezi said.

For decades, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been involved in proxy wars across the Middle East from Syria to Yemen.

