Thursday, January 23rd | 26 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Muslim World League Chief al-Issa Joins Holocaust Survivors in Historic Tribute at Auschwitz

US Imposes Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions on Two People, Six Companies

Netanyahu and Gantz to Visit White House Next Week to Discuss Trump Peace Plan

After Meeting With Putin, Mother of Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia Says, ‘I Came Out Smiling’

At Florida Base, a Mix of Relief, Anxiety in Saudi Shooting Aftermath

Auschwitz and The New York Times, 75 Years Later

Successor to Slain Iran General Faces Same Fate if He Kills Americans, US Envoy Says

Report: Hamas Officials Lock Horns Over Leader Haniyeh’s Iran Visit

Weather Forces Cancellation of Kushner Israel Visit

Bloomberg Criticizes Trump’s Withdrawal From Iran Deal, Despite Opposition to It

January 23, 2020 12:08 pm
0

After Meeting With Putin, Mother of Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia Says, ‘I Came Out Smiling’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Yafa Issachar, Sara Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jan. 23, 2020. Photo; Heidi Levine / Pool via Reuters.

Following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem on Thursday, the mother of a young Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia said, “I came out smiling.”

Yafa Issachar, the mother of 26-year-old Naama Issachar, who is serving a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence in Russia after a negligible amount of cannabis was found in her luggage at a Moscow airport last April, sat down with Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday morning to discuss her daughter’s release.

Putin, who is in Israel for ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, did not announce Naama’s release after the meeting, but did turn to Yafa and say, “Everything will be okay.”

Yafa expressed happiness after the meeting, saying, “I didn’t expect to meet the president of such a great power. We spoke very closely. He promised that he would bring my little girl home. I’m holding on to that statement.”

“There’s some procedures,” she explained. “I think I’ll return to Moscow tomorrow. The lawyer is on his way to Naama right now. I came out smiling. Thank you to everyone who worked behind the scenes.”

“It was a difficult night and I’m happy it’s behind me, and hope [Naama] returns,” said Yafa. “I came out of the meeting reassured. I spoke with President Putin and he listened to me.”

After the meeting, standing alongside Yafa and Putin, Netanyahu said, “We have just concluded an excellent working meeting between President Putin and myself. At its conclusion, President Putin asked to bring in Yafa, Naama Issachar’s mother. This was a very moving meeting. I am very grateful to you for this gesture, my friend the president.”

Later on Thursday, Naama told a television crew at her Russian prison, “I am still here but I believe what he (Putin) said. He said everything will be fine.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.