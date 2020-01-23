Thursday, January 23rd | 26 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Imposes Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions on Two People, Six Companies

Netanyahu and Gantz to Visit White House Next Week to Discuss Trump Peace Plan

After Meeting With Putin, Mother of Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia Says, ‘I Came Out Smiling’

At Florida Base, a Mix of Relief, Anxiety in Saudi Shooting Aftermath

Auschwitz and The New York Times, 75 Years Later

Successor to Slain Iran General Faces Same Fate if He Kills Americans, US Envoy Says

Report: Hamas Officials Lock Horns Over Leader Haniyeh’s Iran Visit

Weather Forces Cancellation of Kushner Israel Visit

Bloomberg Criticizes Trump’s Withdrawal From Iran Deal, Despite Opposition to It

British Royal Family Members Attend Multiple Holocaust-Remembrance Ceremonies

January 23, 2020 11:12 am
0

Britain’s Prince Charles Honors Grandmother’s Heroism During Holocaust

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Britain’s Prince Charles speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Jan. 23, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters.

Britain’s Prince Charles paid homage on Thursday to his grandmother, Princess Alice, for sheltering Jews in Nazi-occupied Greece, saying the royal family took great pride in Israel’s recognition of her heroism in the Holocaust.

Charles, first in line to the British throne, was addressing a Holocaust memorial ceremony attended by some 40 world leaders in Jerusalem.

“I have long drawn inspiration from the selfless actions of my dear grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who in 1943 in Nazi-occupied Athens, saved a Jewish family by taking them into her home and hiding them,” the prince said at the forum in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center.

“My grandmother, who is buried on the Mount of Olives, has a tree planted in her name here at Yad Vashem and is counted as one of the Righteous Among the Nations … a fact which gives me and my family immense pride.”

Related coverage

January 23, 2020 2:14 pm
0

US Imposes Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions on Two People, Six Companies

The United States on Thursday said it blacklisted two companies based in Hong Kong, one in Shanghai and one in...

Princess Alice of Battenberg and Greece was the mother-in-law of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. A devout Christian, she died in London in 1969 and had asked to be buried in Jerusalem, next to her aunt, who like Alice had become a nun and founded a convent.

In 1993, the princess received the highest honor Yad Vashem bestows on non-Jews for hiding three members of the Cohen family in her palace in Athens during World War Two.

Earlier on Thursday, Charles met Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and expressed a commitment to combat antisemitism.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.