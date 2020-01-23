British Royal Family Members Attend Multiple Holocaust-Remembrance Ceremonies

JNS.org – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a commemorative ceremony on Monday held in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day in the city of Westminster, the UK’s Jewish Chronicle reported.

Prince William will give a reading, and the couple will meet Holocaust survivors, as well as survivors of other genocides. The ceremony is held by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT), of which Prince Charles is a supporter.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is particularly significant this year as we mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau,” said HMDT Chief Executive Olivia Marks-Woldman. “The UK ceremony is the national focal point for more than 10,000 Holocaust Memorial Day activities, which are taking place in community settings from schools to libraries and from councils to prisons. At every event to mark the day, people know more about the past, develop empathy for others and commit to taking action to create a better future.”

Other members of the British royal family are also taking part in Holocaust commemorative ceremonies this month.