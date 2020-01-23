Thursday, January 23rd | 26 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘My Life Here is So Wonderful,’ Director Quentin Tarantino Says About Living in Israel

Boise Jewish Community Celebrates 125th Anniversary of Idaho’s First Synagogue

Swastikas on Synagogue as New Zealanders Spar Over Absence at Holocaust Forum

Germany Bans Neo-Nazi Group Combat 18, Launches Raids

#WeRemember Is Not a Campaign, It’s a Mindset

Peace With Israel Would Help Every Arab State

Investigations Expose Sunni and Shia Terror Threats in Germany

The End of College Can Be the Beginning of New Activism Against BDS

Netanyahu, Pence Denounce ‘Antisemitic’ Iran at Holocaust Memorial Ceremony in Jerusalem

Debunking the Myth of a Jewish ‘Jack the Ripper’

January 23, 2020 11:11 am
0

‘My Life Here is So Wonderful,’ Director Quentin Tarantino Says About Living in Israel

avatar by JNS.org

American filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino with his Israeli wife Daniella Pick, at the opening night of the Jerusalem Film Festival at the Cinematheque near the Old City of Jerusalem, on July 7, 2016. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Film director Quentin Tarantino spoke to Yediot Achronot in a full-length interview published last week about his new “wonderful” life in Israel with his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick, who is pregnant with their first child.

The “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” director told the publication, “Really, my life here [in Israel] is so wonderful.”

He said he has some “short trips” back to the United States planned for the Oscars awards ceremony, but his family will be in Israel before and after Pick gives birth.

His time in Israel so far has been “great” he said, adding, “I love the country, and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I’m here.”

Related coverage

January 23, 2020 9:35 am
0

Yitzhak Rabin’s Killer Is Portrayed On Screen in ‘Incitement’

In telling the story of the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin from the viewpoint of the assassin, Yaron Zilberman...

According to Yediot, Tarantino and his wife live in Ramat Aviv Gimel, a tony residential neighborhood in northwest Tel Aviv.

He is excited about the birth of his child and described his life with Pick—saying they have a routine where he writes, she makes lunch, he writes more, and they watch movies together—and added, “Really, it’s very, very pleasant.”

When asked how he feels about the missiles fired from the Gaza Strip, Tarantino said, “I’m not scared at all. Like everyone else here, I don’t really notice it.”

Tarantino just won a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” and in his acceptance speech, he thanked Pick in Hebrew. He said the birth of his child will encourage him to learn more Hebrew.

“I can’t have a conversation now, but I know many words in Hebrew,” he explained. “Obviously, I’m going to learn. I don’t want my boy or girl to speak a language I can’t understand.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.