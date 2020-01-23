Thursday, January 23rd | 26 Tevet 5780

January 23, 2020 11:32 am
Weather Forces Cancellation of Kushner Israel Visit

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2018. Photo: Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem/Flash90.

JNS.org – Senior adviser to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner and US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz will not attend the gathering of world leaders at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday due to bad weather.

The two were scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday night straight from Davos, Switzerland, where they are taking part in the annual World Economic Forum alongside President Trump, but along with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook could not make it to the Zurich airport on time to catch the flight to Israel due to inclement weather, and therefore a decision was made to return to the United States with Trump.

Israel Hayom has learned that the peace team is expected to make a visit to Israel in the near future to discuss the administration’s peace plan ahead of its release.

US Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday, and he will be a keynote speaker at the Holocaust forum.

