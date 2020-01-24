Bipartisan US Congressional Bills Commemorate 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

Bipartisan resolutions are being introduced in the US Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, which will be marked on Monday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Senate bill is sponsored by Jacky Rosen (D-NV), James Lankford (R-OK), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), while Grace Meng (D-NY), Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY) stand behind the House of Representatives legislation.

“During the Holocaust, six million Jews and millions of other innocent individuals — Poles, Soviets, Romani, Serbs, Afro-Germans, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gay men and women, people with disabilities, and countless others — were forced into concentration camps, including Auschwitz, and violently murdered,” Rosen said. “We will never forget the suffering inflicted upon these individuals or on those who survived the horrors of the Holocaust. We honor this day, and the millions lost, by making a pledge that we will never allow an event like the Holocaust to occur again. ‘Never Again’ must mean ‘Never Again’ for anyone. From this dark past, we must band together to bring forth a brighter future, fighting antisemitism and hate in every form.”

Meng stated, “Nearly 75 years ago, Allied troops liberated Auschwitz and saw with their own eyes the Nazi regime’s evil and barbaric persecution of Jews and other minorities. Since then, the United States has resolved to teach future generations about the Holocaust, and why antisemitism and bigotry must be fought whenever and wherever these acts of hate occur. We must do all that we can in order to ensure that the adage ‘Never Again’ is realized. That is why I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution that reaffirms our shared commitment to these goals. We stand together, united in our resolve to combat the rise of antisemitism in the US and around the world.”

The bills are backed by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Jewish Federations of North America, Simon Wiesenthal Center, Union of Reform Judaism, Union of Orthodox Congregations of America, American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, HIAS, B’nai Brith International, National Council of Jewish Women, American Zionist Movement, Jewish Women International, MERCAZ USA, National Association of Jewish Legislators and Hadassah.